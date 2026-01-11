Red Flags! Rep. Ilhan Omar and Her Potentially Criminal Earmark

Representative Ilhan Omar called for a $1 million earmark in a congressional spending bill. It was slated for a Somali-led addiction recovery organization that shares an address with a Somali restaurant.

It looks like Ilhan Omar attempted to launder one million dollars in the form of a grant to a Somali substance abuse clinic. The clinic, when investigated, turned out to be a restaurant.

BREAKING – It has been revealed that Ilhan Omar attempted to launder one million dollars in the form of a grant to a Somalian substance abuse clinic, which when investigated turned out to be a restaurant.

According to Sen. Joni Ernst, it is in a spending package of at least $174 billion. Omar had earmarked $1,031,000 through the Department of Justice for an organization called Generation Hope MN.

Ernst told Fox News that the earmark was presented as funding for a substance abuse clinic. However, her office determined the organization was housed in a restaurant. Also, it’s run by three individuals who share the same residential address.

“Tons of red flags,” Ernst said. She explained that Congress stripped the earmark from the spending bill, citing it as an example of how easily federal money has “been flowing to bad actors” in Minnesota.

“The scale and frequency of fraud in Minnesota is staggering, but I fear just the tip of the iceberg,” Ernst told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. “Congress owes it to the American people to clean up the mess instead of letting the same politicians who created it keep pigging out at the trough. I am putting a stop to this madness, protecting taxpayers, and empowering the Department of Justice to hold every single criminal accountable.”

Omar’s office previously described on its website that the fiscal year 2026 funding to Generation Hope would be used to address the “opioid crisis by combining this workforce readiness programming with addiction recovery, mental health, and housing support,” and “reduce recidivism and addiction while enabling greater opportunities for sustainable employment in the city, helping capable workers grow in their skills and education.”

Marrying a Brother

Meanwhile, Rep. Nancy Mace wants to investigate Omar’s marriage records. She potentially married her brother. Rep. Comer announced he is investigating.

BOOM 💥 Nancy Mace cites (House-rule- 10) and issues a Subpoena on the immigration records of Ilhan Omar and alleged brother husband and other husband Investigation includes immigration fraud, leads to denaturalization and potential criminal liability Do you support this pic.twitter.com/QC9xNaSolz — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) January 9, 2026

