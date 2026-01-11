Zohran Mamdani’s Crime Advisor Is Fine With Burning Target Down

Tamika Mallory, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s crime adviser, is fine with burning Target down because they should be on the streets with them, calling for justice as if they didn’t have it. Tamika has claimed that black people learned violence from white people who “looted” them and the Indians.

It’s time to give up white guilt. We aren’t doing anything to them.

The Story

Black and Hispanic activists have been boycotting Target since February because it is abandoning Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), which is racist, but in their favor. Minorities who are not black, but aren’t white, now get affirmative action as if they went through the black experience.

After Donald Trump got re-elected, Target, one of the nation’s largest retailers, said in January that it would end the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals it had made to hire and promote more women and people of color, as well as to recruit more diverse suppliers to stay “in step with the evolving external landscape,” according to a company memo sent to employees.

Then, social media called for the “Latino Freeze” to bring attention to the black protest against Target’s actions. Hispanics joined blacks.

The black and Hispanic people hope this long-term blackout will damage the chain enough to get them to bring back racist DEI.

An Atlanta-area pastor, the Rev. Jamal Bryant, and activist Tamika Mallory are attempting to popularize a 40-day Target “fast” to coincide with the Christian observance of Lent. Right before Easter, the three leaders met with a Target executive to see if Target would “do the right thing,” Turner said, and restore its commitments to the Black community, invest in Black businesses, and not penalize its workers.

The sense of entitlement is stunning. Why white people cooperate with this greedy policy of DEI is a mystery.

Here’s our sweet little Tamika Mallory, who is now Mayor Mamdani’s crime or safety advisor:

Mamdani crime advisor Tamika Malory: “I don’t give a damn if they burn Target, we learned all vioIence from you” pic.twitter.com/q9cT2xipvt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 11, 2026

Raising the Islamic Flag

And if they aren’t obnoxious enough, how about the radical Islamists preparing to take us over. Most of these Islamists below are black Americans who converted.

They get radicalized in prison or by Farrakhan groups.

Newark City Hall raises an Islamic flag while Muslims chant ‘Allahu Akbar” :