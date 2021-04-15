Communist ice cream makers once led an insurrection against the US

Communist ice cream makers Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield were childhood friends who made good in the ice cream business in Vermont. They’re good marketers too. The leftist duo live like capitalists but want everyone else to live like impoverished commies.
They hate the police and want to dismantle them. What commies want is federalized police who are only loyal to them.
The murder of #DaunteWright is rooted in white supremacy and results from the intentional criminalization of Black and Brown communities.
This system can’t be reformed.
It must be dismantled and a real system of public safety rebuilt from the ground up.#DefundThePolice
— Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) April 12, 2021
It’s long been known that Ben and Jerry are anti-American while getting very rich off the system they hate.
In 2016, they led an insurrection at the Capitol.
Ben and Jerry’s lead an Insurrection against the US Government pic.twitter.com/b74LyHxaoa
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 14, 2021
I wouldn’t buy that carb and sugar processed fructose crap for a dollar, a buddy used to buy it and you get almost three quarts of the store brand for the same price.
Vermont is East Commierado and not on the places to visit list and I love beautiful places.
Note to all of these corporations that don’t need my money, no problem, there are lots of other choices thanks to that good ol’ capitalism.
If Liberals do away with police, it will only be in Big Blue Cities. The rest of us have common sense. If we are lucky, the Liberals will do away with police and kill each other off. That will pretty much take care of the problem of crazy Liberals.