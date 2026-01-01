Communist Islamist Zohran Sworn In as Ugandan Mayor of NYC

Zohran Mamdani, the communist Islamist, who won election with a serpentine smile, weak opposition, and a typical communist lie about affordability, was officially sworn in as Mayor.

The new mayor rose to stardom with the help of Islamists and Marxists, including dark money from the Soros family, and the support of the far-left media.

During the understated ceremony, the man whom his mother described as not seeing himself as American, but always Ugandan and Indian, took the oath of office on two Qurans, omitting the Bible, although it is America’s tradition. It has been 24 years since 9/11.

My belief is the failed rapper, scion of two 1%ers, is a figurehead for the DSA, ACLU, the SEIU, all Islamist groups such as CAIR, and open borders groups.

Hardcore leftist Attorney General Letitia James conducted the ceremony and sang a few bars of Volare.

With some luck, you will fail so badly at instituting the communist agenda that we get an American NYC mayor next time.

The Hardcore Left NY Times Version

Zohran Mamdani, the left-leaning populist who deployed a mix of charm, social media savvy, and an unyielding focus on affordability to catapult him to political stardom, was officially sworn in as mayor of New York City early Thursday, just after the New Year’s Eve ball dropped in Times Square.

The ceremony, held underground at an abandoned showpiece of a subway station by City Hall, caps Mr. Mamdani’s yearlong rise from obscure state lawmaker to international figure, embodying the hopes of New Yorkers and Americans across the country who were enthralled by his journey to becoming the city’s first Muslim and first South Asian mayor.

Four minutes before midnight, Mr. Mamdani, 34, his wife, Rama Duwaji, and Letitia James, the state attorney general, disembarked from a No. 6 train into the grimy, dimly lit, and yet stunning subway station. They promptly took their places on the steps beneath a dramatic archway emblazoned with the words, “City Hall.” And then they waited, a bit awkwardly, a bit jovially, for the arrival of the appointed hour.

There was a discussion of New Year’s resolutions. Ms. James began to sing “Volare,” with the mayor’s name swapped in.

And finally, after an impromptu countdown to midnight and cries of “Happy New Year,” Mr. Mamdani placed his left hand on two Qurans held by his wife, raised his right hand, and recited the oath of office (one Quran belonged to his grandfather, the other belonged to Arturo Schomburg, the Black historian and writer). Ms. James swore in Mr. Mamdani as a smattering of family, allies, and reporters looked on.

“Congratulations, Mr. Mayor,” Ms. James said, to cheers.