Communist Mayor de Blasio bans protests, won’t tolerate them

After a news conference by LGBTQ activists critical of Mount Sinai Hospital’s relationship with a religious organization during the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s police commissioner Shea (toady) and the mayor de Blasio (née Warren Wilhelm) said “protests” would not be tolerated.

They won’t TOLERATE the First Amendment! How nice. How convenient.

About a dozen activists with the Reclaim Pride organization took to First Avenue in Manhattan outside the hospital to hold a news conference Sunday slamming Samaritan’s Purse for being allowed to set up a field hospital.

We think they’re terrible for going after Samaritan’s Purse who are giving of their time and money to help everyone. However, they have the right to protest and feel the way they feel.

How convenient that he’s banning protesting as he continues an unpopular lockdown.

Reporters, who were allow told to leave, said social distancing rules were being followed at the event. That is one excuse de Blasio can’t use.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea was asked Monday about the move and if it infringed on Americans’ freedom of speech and freedom to protest.

“You’re talking about some of the values we hold in the highest regard in this country and certainly in this city, the right for people to gather, the right to free speech and the right to protest,” said NYPD Commission Dermot Shea. “But now comes the bad news, we’re in a pandemic and executive orders have been issued, these are laws that have been passed down through executive order to keep people alive, while we greatly, greatly respect the right of people to protest, there should not be protests taking place in the middle of a pandemic by gathering outside and putting people at risk.”

He has no right!

I will definitely be at the next lockdown protest, will you???