Communist Mayor de Blasio said his mission’s to redistribute our wealth

“I’d like to say very bluntly: our mission is to redistribute wealth,” Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his presser. He should start by giving away his own wealth. He isn’t even hiding the fact that he’s a communist who wants to steal our stuff.

He has also argued against private property. Currently, he’s destroying the private property of businesses in New York City, and he’s harming landlords as well.

Watch:

DE BLASIO: “I’d like to say very bluntly: our mission is to redistribute wealth.” pic.twitter.com/bX6KaEKuWg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 18, 2020