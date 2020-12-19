Obama’s Foundation pushes dangerous BLM form of policing

Obama’s Foundation is pushing a ‘reimagining policing’ workshop series. It’s in partnership with Cities United and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Panelists include communist co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors.

Everyone involved is far-left.

Cullors is quoted saying we “need something different.” She is pushing favoritism towards blacks at whites’ expense in all pillars of society. Now, that’s systemic racism.

They want transformative justice instead of policing. It requires defunding the police and setting up a national database of police. Also, they will re-educate the police and control the unions.

Transformative justice will replace policing with cognitive therapy to make violent criminals less violent. Instead of relying on the justice system, they want the community to take over. And, yes, that’s anarchy.

To lower street crime, they’ve hired peacekeepers, and they’re giving out free meals.

They even have racist plans for schools that make everything about race and giving advantages to blacks. Instead of disciplining black students, they want restorative justice employed.

Unaccountable community members will have a budget they call the ‘people’s budget.’

It is a communist view of policing. Actually, it’s the Black Panther’s agenda, and it’s coming directly from Barack Obama.