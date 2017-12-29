Communist Professor Who Wanted to Vomit on Soldier Resigns from Drexel

Remember the Communist Drexel Professor who called for ‘white genocide” and blamed the Texas massacre on “whiteness”? He has resigned. Hasta la Vista baby!

George Ciccariello-Maher was on administrative leave and taught some classes online for “safety reasons”. His resignation is the right-wingers’ fault who he says have been threatening his life. [To him, a self-confessed Communist, anyone who is not a Communist is right-wing].

You can read all about how he’s a victim on his post announcing his resignation.

After December 31st, 2017, I will no longer work at Drexel University. pic.twitter.com/bAM37dbv1q — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) December 28, 2017

George Ciccariello-Maher, the communist Drexel professor who had to leave campus for tweets blaming the Las Vegas massacre on “Trumpism” and “white victimization,” now claims white “entitlement” is the motivating factor behind mass-shootings.

He had called for white genocide prior to that, another manifestation of his long history of hate towards white men.

“Whiteness is never seen as a cause, in and of itself, of these kinds of massacres,” Ciccariello-Maher said in an interview with Democracy Now!, adding, “despite the fact that whiteness is a structure of privilege and it’s a structure of power, and a structure that, when it feels threatened, you know, lashes out.”

His twitter page is a communist fiesta. Here are a couple samples.

under capitalism, so-called democracy is a dictatorship of the rich. this is absolutely undeniable in the present. without economic equality, political equality is a sham. https://t.co/pDr0I7vLmF — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) December 21, 2017

One of his retweets: