Communist Teachers Are Everywhere, Ruining America’s Future

Watch one of the communists who teaches New York City children. His insane communist values will help ruin the future of America by destroying the youth. He wants to tax the wealthy so they leave, and they can confiscate their businesses and run them. He is incredibly wrong, yet he is teaching children.

Confiscating the means of production is communism.

🚨This video is going viral on X. This is who is teaching your kids in New York Public Schools. A guy who wants to sieze your business and then make it illegal for you to leave the city. My full reporting behind whose funding this and more is in the comments. pic.twitter.com/Sf432UBYEe — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) February 6, 2026

The children are being turned into anti-government leftists. This next clip is from conservative Utah. The influence of the far-left is everywhere and they have taken over an entire political party. There is no future for the United States if the children are brainwashed in schools.

No, these are crimes, they are turning your children into criminals https://t.co/GG1Kv0PwGO — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) February 5, 2026

Party for Socialist Liberation over here brainwashing children into these walkouts for their communist revolution. Pretty soon they will be on every campus and high school under the banner of “inclusion” for Free Palestine. pic.twitter.com/IKvCJP12EM — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 29, 2026

Cascade middle school in Washington took kids to a ICE protest, artists are motivating people to fight and keep protesting, teachers are pushing leftist ideology onto our kids! Parents, I never thought we’d have to worry our kids about what is going on in this world but now… pic.twitter.com/BSIXXmjo0x — Right Side Rebel (@RightSideR3bel) February 3, 2026

LEFTIST TEACHERS ARE DRAGGING TINY KIDS INTO ANTI-ICE MARCHES – this is pure madness! Kindergarteners holding signs against deportations and walls – blue-state schools turning playgrounds into protest zones while parents stay clueless. pic.twitter.com/NfRumqbIpX — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 2, 2026

They are teaching them to hate the US government. The damage is irreparable.