Communist Teachers Are Everywhere, Ruining America's Future

Communist Teachers Are Everywhere, Ruining America’s Future

M Dowling
Watch one of the communists who teaches New York City children. His insane communist values will help ruin the future of America by destroying the youth. He wants to tax the wealthy so they leave, and they can confiscate their businesses and run them. He is incredibly wrong, yet he is teaching children.

Confiscating the means of production is communism.

The children are being turned into anti-government leftists. This next clip is from conservative Utah. The influence of the far-left is everywhere and they have taken over an entire political party. There is no future for the United States if the children are brainwashed in schools.

They are teaching them to hate the US government. The damage is irreparable.

