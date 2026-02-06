Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Zohran’s Top Advisor at Anti-US Government ‘Protest’

Zohran’s Top Advisor at Anti-US Government ‘Protest’

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

A radical Islamist took the mic at an anti-ICE protest in New York City to talk about Gaza. He extolled the Iranian regime, supports Cuba, and hates Jews and the US government. he received joyous screams and applause of approval from the crowd.

Why is he here? He has an accent. Send him home.

Linda Sarsour, Zohran Mamdani’s top advisor, was at the anti-ICE, anti-US government protest.

The screamer at the mic hates Jews, but he hates America more. This is who Mayor Zohran Mamdani is aligned with: America-hating Sarsour. Sadly, a third of Jewish voters voted for Zohran.

About that wonderful Iran:

This radical Islamist troublemaker is still here. Democrats won’t let us get rid of these people.

Previous articleICE Nabs Illegal Alien Truck Driver Who Killed Four Amish Men
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x