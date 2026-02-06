Zohran’s Top Advisor at Anti-US Government ‘Protest’

A radical Islamist took the mic at an anti-ICE protest in New York City to talk about Gaza. He extolled the Iranian regime, supports Cuba, and hates Jews and the US government. he received joyous screams and applause of approval from the crowd.

Why is he here? He has an accent. Send him home.

Linda Sarsour, Zohran Mamdani’s top advisor, was at the anti-ICE, anti-US government protest.

The screamer at the mic hates Jews, but he hates America more. This is who Mayor Zohran Mamdani is aligned with: America-hating Sarsour. Sadly, a third of Jewish voters voted for Zohran.

An anti-ICE protest was hijacked to defend the Islamic Republic of Iran and recycle false claims of “genocide” in Gaza while brave Iranians are risking their lives to overthrow that same regime. That’s not solidarity, it’s propaganda. As Islamist talking points took over the… pic.twitter.com/NI4oEXV9x5 — End Jew Hatred (@EndJewHatred) February 5, 2026

About that wonderful Iran:

The Iranian regime does not reflect the people of Iran, nor their culture rooted within a deep history. I know of no other country where there’s a bigger difference between the people who lead the country and the people who live there. https://t.co/MznPODW9sn — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) February 5, 2026

This radical Islamist troublemaker is still here. Democrats won’t let us get rid of these people.