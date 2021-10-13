Communist Van Jones Is Disappointed: Biden Needs that $3.5T bill NOW

















Even the despicable communist Van Jones knows Biden’s a colossal failure. Unfortunately, Van Jones’s answer to the problem is for Biden to get his radical Left legislation passed. It will make matters so much worse.

Biden is a failure. More people have died from COV under Biden this year, inflation is soaring, there was a Hellish outcome in Afghanistan and it’s continuing, the border is wide open, and the economy could collapse.

“I think that right now, the honeymoon’s over,” Jones told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“There was a moment where it’s like, goodbye, Trump, hello, vaccines. We’re so glad to see you, Joe Biden. That’s kind of how this year started. And then he actually got stuff done. Don’t forget, you got 200 million Americans who are vaccinated right now. You got $1 trillion that he was able to move out into the economy with the rescue plan. He’s dealing with the coup attempt well. His Department of Justice is going after voter suppression. He’s doing a lot of good stuff.”

He’s misguided to say the least. Then he said, he’s fallen.

“The problem is that he put himself in a position where he made big, bold claims about the rest of the agenda. … And then he steps on a rake and then he slips on a banana peel and then he falls down the stairs with some marbles and now people are looking at him in a negative light,” he said.

Basically, Van Jones’s problem is he hasn’t made us Communists yet. The $3.5T bill will put us well on our way. It will certainly make us into a totalitarian welfare state where government chooses winners and losers, and where the unproductive are rewarded with stolen money from the productive.

Watch:

