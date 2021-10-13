FDA Now Wants to Radically Control Salt

These government control freaks are out of control. Now they want to control the amount of salt in our food.
The FDA is giving the nation’s food suppliers 2 and-a-half years to reduce the sale content by 12%, and that’s only the beginning.
“What we’d like to see is the food industry gradually lower the sodium content,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock told NBC News, targeting conventionally purchased foods and groceries — namely, processed and prepackaged foods, such as condiments, snacks and frozen dinners, as well as dishes from chain restaurants.
Salt is needed as a preservative and to improve the taste of food.
The current Dietary Guidelines for Americans calls for adults to consume no more than 2,300 milligrams, or about one teaspoon, of sodium per day — well below the national daily average of about 3,400 milligrams of sodium.
The problem is they aren’t guidelines any more if the government is going to control the amount of salt private businesses are allowed to use.
Physicians disagree on whether this is necessary but once control freaks have power, the only thing that can stop them is the American people.
The Left will control everything and nothing will ever be enough.
The one thing that is certain is it will cost us!
