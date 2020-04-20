Communista AOC celebrates collapse of oil, loss of jobs, & end of capitalism

Democratic Socialist [communist] congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the collapse of our oil industry today and the loss of tens of thousands of jobs. She doesn’t care at all about the people, just her insane Green New Deal. The GND is communism.

AOC never cared about the people. It has never been about that.

She deleted the tweet, but the Internet is forever.

I don’t “love to see” oil & gas workers & their rural communities suffering as a result of this devastating price collapse, @AOC. Places like West Texas & hard-working men & women in the oil patch power the bright lights of NYC… including the hospitals! pic.twitter.com/ITEJ6RLk2s — Rep. Arrington (@RepArrington) April 20, 2020

Leftist Congresswoman, BA economics degree holder, and former high school science prize winner AOC wants you to know she thinks the devastation of our oil industry and the impending loss of tens-of-thousands of jobs is something she “LOVES TO SEE” https://t.co/3mXyiubg0p — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 20, 2020

AOC deleted this tweet. Despite how stupid she is, I guess she’s smart enough to realize saying “absolutely love to see it” regarding people losing their jobs is probably not a good look. I will be enjoying her meltdown when the oil industry is bailed out – Olive pic.twitter.com/gF26yrEvb2 — Olive (@BlackLabOlive) April 20, 2020