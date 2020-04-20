Communista AOC celebrates collapse of oil, loss of jobs, & end of capitalism

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Democratic Socialist [communist] congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the collapse of our oil industry today and the loss of tens of thousands of jobs. She doesn’t care at all about the people, just her insane Green New Deal. The GND is communism.

AOC never cared about the people. It has never been about that.

She deleted the tweet, but the Internet is forever.

