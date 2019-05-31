Communista AOC wants housing for all as a “HUMAN RIGHT”

Communista AOC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — wants housing legislated as a “human right.”

“We have to make sure that housing is being legislated as a human right,” she could be heard saying in videos from a Bronx town hall. “What does that mean? What it means is that our access and our ability and our guarantee to having a home comes before someone else’s privilege to earn a profit.”

She also wants universal rent control.

Free housing for deadbeats, grifters, people who can’t pay the bills, will be included and everyone who earns decent money will pay. She wants no restrictions. AOC is the one who said her Green New Deal includes income for people who don’t want to work.

“Housing is one of the most complicated policy issues that we have period,” the dumb Dem icon continued. “Because you have everything from city council, from how things are zoned to state rent laws, to federal tax breaks and all of it comes together to make a picture that all too often enriches people who are already powerful and impoverishes people who are already vulnerable and we cannot allow that to happen anymore.”

“Twenty percent of asthma cases come from home environment issues,” she said later. “We just heard about it right now. And so, when we talk about our right to a clean home, when we talk about retrofitting buildings, what we’re talking about is cleaning our air, and cleaning our water because when we talk about what housing as a right means, it doesn’t mean that you have a right to four crumbling walls and dirty floor.”

WATCH:

How can we prevent this administration from evicting families that are both citizens & undocumented from public housing? There needs to be an “uproar.” – @AOC #all9bills #UniversalRentControl pic.twitter.com/AODSzgbYgC — Met Council on Housing (@Met_Council) May 31, 2019