Communistic ACLU Tears Into Kristi Noem for Trans HS Sports Bill

The communist activists of the ACLU are misrepresenting a bill signed by Governor Noem of South Dakota.

The bill signed into law on Thursday prohibits transgender females from female school sports leagues, a video on Noem’s Facebook page shows.

South Dakota’s ban follows Idaho, Montana, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and West Virginia, according to the Movement Advancement Project (MAP). However, both Idaho’s and West Virginia’s bans on transgender athletes have been blocked by federal judges, The Associated Press reported. The South Dakota bill could face possible legal challenges.

It is the first state to enact a transgender athlete restriction this year, according to the Associated Press, but, it’s actually the 10th state with a transgender athlete ban.

IT’S ABOUT FAIRNESS

“It’s about allowing biological females in their sex to compete fairly on a level playing field that gives them opportunity for success,” Noem said on the bill.

The law mandates that K-12 and college students must play on teams that match their biological sex at birth. Should a student suffer harm due to a violation of the law, the student has a “private cause of action for injunctive relief and any other equitable relief available under law” against the school, school district, activities organization, or certain institutions of higher education. The law applies to state-accredited schools, Newsweek reports

The ACLU is out peddling narratives about discrimination when the reality is that it is women and girls who are being discriminated against.

There is no attack on trans youth. The attack is trans against girls and women. This is a war on women and girls.

BREAKING: South Dakota Governor Noem just signed into law the first ban on trans student athletes of the year. This cruel and dangerous bill is part of a coordinated attack on trans youth moving nationwide. This moment doesn't end here. Trans kids need us all in the fight, now. — ACLU (@ACLU) February 3, 2022

THE UNFAIRNESS OF IT ALL

It is colossally unfair. In the case of bio male Lia Thomas, who still has all his male parts, the females on the team who worked so hard, practicing 20 hours a week, haven’t a chance at winning. They have come out to object. They want a fair shot at the NCAA championships and won’t if Lia is swimming.

And shame on Thomas for destroying these girls opportunities for his/her own advantage.

According to The Washington Post, Sixteen members of the University of Pennsylvania women’s swimming team sent a letter to school and Ivy League officials Thursday asking that they not take legal action challenging the NCAA’s recently updated transgender policy. That updated directive has the potential to prevent Penn swimmer Lia Thomas from competing at next month’s NCAA championships, and the letter indicates the 16 other swimmers believe their teammate should be sidelined.

The letter was kind and appropriate in our humble opinion. From WaPo:

The letter from Thomas’s teammates raised the question of fairness and said she was taking “competitive opportunities” away from them — namely spots in the Ivy League championship meet, where schools can only send about half of their rosters to compete.

“We fully support Lia Thomas in her decision to affirm her gender identity and to transition from a man to a woman. Lia has every right to live her life authentically,” the letter read. “However, we also recognize that when it comes to sports competition, that the biology of sex is a separate issue from someone’s gender identity. Biologically, Lia holds an unfair advantage over competition in the women’s category, as evidenced by her rankings that have bounced from #462 as a male to #1 as a female. If she were to be eligible to compete against us, she could now break Penn, Ivy, and NCAA Women’s Swimming records; feats she could never have done as a male athlete.” The fact that they couldn’t identify themselves is particularly wrong in the USA: Thomas’s teammates did not identify themselves in the letter. It was sent by Nancy Hogshead-Makar, a 1984 Olympic swimming gold medalist, lawyer and chief executive of Champion Women, a women’s sports advocacy organization. She said in a telephone interview that she sent the letter on the swimmers’ behalf so they could avoid retaliation; in the letter, the swimmers claim they were told “we would be removed from the team or that we would never get a job offer” if they spoke out against Thomas’s inclusion in women’s competition.

Related