Communists at the WH Throw a Burning US Flag at Secret Service Officer

Yesterday, on July 4th, the Revolutionary Communist Party and other communist groups, including the Revolution Club, burned several flags in front of the White House. One of the flags was thrown on a Secret Service officer.

Longtime communist activist Gregory Lee “Joey” Johnson set one flag on fire and tossed it on the ground, appearing afraid of the flames.

A veteran, rushed over to retrieve the flag and stop it from burning. The communists then chanted, “America was never great.”

HD footage still importing, but in the meantime I’m posting the video from my phone. After the initial violence and fire, the cops pushed everyone back. Communists stayed, and lit the second flag. Further conflict and two arrests including @joey4revolution. pic.twitter.com/PnEXIMQQuq — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 4, 2019

The Secret Service Issued a Statement

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. today U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers responded to an incident that occurred on Pennsylvania Avenue involving an individual who was burning an American flag outside the limits of a permit that had been issued by the National Park Service,” the agency said in a statement issued Thursday evening.

“Two individuals were arrested, one for felony assault on a police officer and malicious burning, the other for obstructing a police investigation and resisting arrest. One individual was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and the other was transported to MPD 2nd District for processing.”

“Two Officers with the Secret Service Uniformed Division received minor injuries while attempting to make arrests and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

A Number of Fights Broke Out

Things turned conversational for a while, until a person on the left wing side head butted a right-winger, which turned the situation into a brawl when he responded by punching her in the face. She was arrested. pic.twitter.com/Ydjd1iFx2Q — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 4, 2019

Secret Service arrests two members of the Revolution Club. pic.twitter.com/0daE1EnN9l — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2019