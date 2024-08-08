Communists Gather in Large Numbers for Harris-Walz Rally

By
M DOWLING
-
2
9

A massive crowd gathered at a rally for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, just off the Minnesota border, to hear the Bon Iver band, followed by the two Democrat communists.

Walz tried to pretend he is not a communist and doesn’t want to silence people. Watch this brief clip:

Most of the people at the rally were from Minnesota. When Walz asked who was from Minnesota, most yelled out. His Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and union supporters were there. You know they were there because they kept chanting, “This is what democracy looks like,” which is the communist chant at the first riots and occupations, including Occupy Wall Street.

What does Democracy look like to a Democrat? Have backroom party bosses pick the candidates? Kamala never received one vote.

The Harris-Walz campaign is trying to mimic Trump’s campaign.


