Vicious Venezuelan Criminal Is Here to Stay & Is on NYC Streets

The most vicious gang in Venezuela, Tren de Aragua, has found a new home in several United States cities. This is the transnational gang that has terrorized New Yorkers. We can’t deport them because the administration won’t make Venezuela take them back.

Coincidentally, Caracas’s crime has gone way down.

One suspected Tren de Aragua member, Daniel Hernandez Martinez, 30, has been arrested in New York eight times on 14 charges in New York City and immediately released back onto the streets.

Department of Homeland Security officials stonewalled congressional requests for months about Daniel Hernandez Martinez, 30.

Now, the House Judiciary Committee has received Martinez’s full Homeland Security record, revealing the “suspected Tren de Aragua gang member” committed a total of “at least 22 criminal offenses” in New York City between June and November 2023, a 10-page report released Wednesday shows.

Hernandez went on to briefly serve time at Rikers Island before being released again in November 2023 and arrested twice more. He was ordered deported in June 2024, but because Venezuela stopped accepting deportation flights, he’s likely to stay here indefinitely, per sources.

We have hundreds of thousands of these people in the United States since the US no longer has borders.