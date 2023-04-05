Companies that Conservatives Boycott for Wokeness

OPINION

by Mark Schwendau

One of the most often questions conservative people of faith ask me is which American companies they should boycott to honor their God and their faith. The term “woke” has been perverted to not just mean social justice for racial issues but now also include sexual orientation issues. For many people of faith, where the LGBTQ agenda is pushed, this becomes a hot-button issue. People of faith have never agreed with racism but want to avoid issues involving the normalizing of a sexual orientation other than heterosexuality, as what they hold is God’s perfect design.

A website and company named American Conservative Values ETF advises Americans on which companies to avoid based on a purely financial investment standpoint. They have a motto, “WE REFUSE TO INVEST IN THE COMPANIES MOST HOSTILE TO CONSERVATIVE VALUES.”

Their position makes sense since I have seen my Roth IRA decrease by 25% since Joe Biden took office. I was invested in a fund of some 20 stocks, many of which were aggressively and rapidly gaining stocks such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Twitter which seemingly began to tank after their wokeness and political bias in the 2020 election was revealed publically.

To show how wokeness can instantly impact investors, one has to look no further than President Donald Trump this year and how he impacted AT&T getting them added to the boycott list of American Conservative Values ETF. Earlier this year US streaming service DirecTV, part of AT&T but now an independent entity, announced it would be dropping independent conservative news outlet Newsmax from its lineup, just as it had previously dropped OAN. The move provoked a furious reaction from President Donald Trump, who took to his very own Truth Social.

“WOW. AT&T DIRECTV REMOVES NEWSMAX FROM ITS CHANNEL LINEUP,” President Trump complained on his Truth Social platform. “This disgusting move comes after ‘deplatforming’ OAN last year. The Radical Left seems to have taken over the mind and soul of AT&T. This is a big blow to the Republican Party, and to America itself.”

He continued: “For DIRECTV to drop very popular NEWSMAX, without explanation, will not be accepted. I, for one, will be dropping all association with AT&T and DIRECTV, and I have plenty. This is just one of many reasons why we must WIN IN 2024!!!”

So this happened in January of this year, and then in February, Trump had this to say:

“AT&T must reinstate Newsmax immediately, and OAN while they’re at it, because it’s only going to get worse for AT&T as people flock to leave both their stock and their platform,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social. He then had links to Newsmax’s report on AT&T’s stock losing $10 billion in value since their January 24 removal from AT&T DirecTV’s platforms.

He concluded, “Welcome to the Trump Era!”

By coincidence, AT&T stock is the only stock my family holds dating back to its inception, and my grandmother purchased it against the wishes of my grandfather (as a humorous aside). Grandpa saw no future in this new fandangled telephone contraptions! Needless to say, our family is not happy with the woke leaders of AT&T right now!

In this instance, they used wokeness to alienate political conservatives by presenting the truth while protecting the lies of political liberals.

Again, if this does not outrage black Americans, you ain’t black, as Joe Biden once said. This term distinctly belonged to black Americans, and yet, once again, it is taking another perverted turn in meaning! The term dates back to 1923 and had everything to do with race and nothing to do with sexuality or politics!

For those who wish to see the current hot list from American Conservative Values ETF, their handout is here, and we are offering a screenshot from that handout.

Obviously, this list is going to be rapidly changing, so conservatives need to keep up on the news and take their own notes on this situation.

This week Fox News hostess Tomi Lahren noted Bud Light is now worthy of a boycott after one of most popular American beers partnered with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, a BIOLOGICAL MAN who dresses in women’s clothes and mocks women. Bud Light made him an ambassador and even sent him a beer can with his image on it to commemorate his first year of pretending to be a woman.

Just last month, it was the Hershey candy company that decided to recognize International Women’s Month, making use of a transgender male. The Hershey Company announced its “Her for She” campaign, a Canadian promotion for International Women’s Day. Their ad campaign, which we reported on, featured five activists on candy wrappers, with a promise to donate at least $30,000 to the United Nations-backed gender justice group Girl Up. But predictably, conservatives stopped eating chocolate candy with trans wrappers.

“Another Millionaire Comes Forward to Send Woke to Broke.”

Last fall, it was the Kellogg-brand snack cracker, Cheez-It, that took to celebrating the 30th anniversary of reality TV by releasing a “limited-cheddition box” with an image of drag queen and reality show host RuPaul. Kellogg took to Twitter to make their announcement video:

Introducing the OG of real cheese x OGs of Reality TV: Cheez-It Reality TV Collector’s Cheddition boxes! 50 up for pre-sale NOW at https://t.co/CPjxGSZgrG and official drop Monday! pic.twitter.com/dOWbYC8PBx — CHEEZ-IT (@cheezit) September 15, 2022

OPINION:

One can easily imagine conservative websites that will spring up to broadcast and streaming entertainment shows and ad commercials to target men kissing men and women kissing women in the near future. Parents of faith trying to raise their children in their faith resent this attack on their religious traditions, values, and heritage. For them, deviating from their holy books, which they believe to hold the word of God, is not an option.

The above gives more credence to the new expression born recently, “Go woke, go broke.”

For secular people who are only concerned with the performance of the stock investments of their portfolios, deviating from the norm of consumers is also not an option.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

