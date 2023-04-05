In NY, You Can Be Charged with a Crime That Doesn’t Exist

The indictment of Donald Trump does not cite a law he has broken. Soros DA Bragg said he doesn’t have to tell us what law was broken. Bragg might create a new precedent of charging people who didn’t actually break a law.

If it were illegal to influence an election, countless Democrats would be in prison. The campaign finance violation would only come into play if he used campaign funds instead of his personal funds.

Some of us wonder how the state can prosecute a federal law.

The indictment is legally insufficient on its face. New York state law does not make it a crime to influence an election. Federal law does not make it a crime either. Maybe that's why no law is actually cited in the indictment. Nor are the facts sufficient. #TrumpArraignment

Prima facie, this indictment is a joke. It demonstrates the degradation of the United States of America under the Biden-Harris regime and Uniparty Swamp rule. Most importantly, both Alvin Bragg and this indictment are national embarrassments, as I noted on Twitter.

George Washington U Law School Professor Jonathan Turley called it a “patently political prosecution.” Professor Turley thinks the “case could collapse.”

Bragg has to tell Donald Trump what crime he committed eventually. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with in that BS cauldron of his.

George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley slams Bragg's patently political prosecution. "This case could collapse." "There's no there there." "A legal slurpy…no nutritional value, there's really nothing there."

As Bret Baier reports, Bragg said he doesn’t have to tell us the laws Donald Trump broke. Imagine that in New York, we can now commit crimes that don’t exist, or if they do, they don’t have to tell us what they are. That’s a little too police-state-ish – don’t you think?

We can’t find a criminal statute, but we’ll keep looking.

REPORTER: "The indictment does not specifically say what those crimes were… What laws were broken?" DA BRAGG: "The indictment doesn't specify because the law does not so require…" BRAGG makes NO SENSE!

Kangaroo court!

Kangaroo court! 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/pOng4ewZ9S — Emily (@Emme0703) April 4, 2023

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says Bragg is “prosecuting a federal crime under the guise of state law.”

Alvin Bragg is effectively prosecuting a federal crime under the guise of state law. That has profound consequences. I explain them here in a way that no one has.

If the bar is you don’t need to break a state law to be charged, Bragg should be able to arrest real criminals better than he does. More than half of the felons have their felonies bumped down to misdemeanors in Bragg’s office.

Bragg: "We can not, and will not normalize serious criminal conduct." Last year, Alvin Bragg reduced 52% of all felony charges to misdemeanors.

