In NY, You Can Be Charged with a Crime That Doesn’t Exist

M Dowling
The indictment of Donald Trump does not cite a law he has broken. Soros DA Bragg said he doesn’t have to tell us what law was broken. Bragg might create a new precedent of charging people who didn’t actually break a law.

If it were illegal to influence an election, countless Democrats would be in prison. The campaign finance violation would only come into play if he used campaign funds instead of his personal funds.

Some of us wonder how the state can prosecute a federal law.

JD Rucker writes:

Prima facie, this indictment is a joke. It demonstrates the degradation of the United States of America under the Biden-Harris regime and Uniparty Swamp rule. Most importantly, both Alvin Bragg and this indictment are national embarrassments, as I noted on Twitter.

George Washington U Law School Professor Jonathan Turley called it a “patently political prosecution.” Professor Turley thinks the “case could collapse.”

Bragg has to tell Donald Trump what crime he committed eventually. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with in that BS cauldron of his.

As Bret Baier reports, Bragg said he doesn’t have to tell us the laws Donald Trump broke. Imagine that in New York, we can now commit crimes that don’t exist, or if they do, they don’t have to tell us what they are. That’s a little too police-state-ish – don’t you think?

We can’t find a criminal statute, but we’ll keep looking.

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says Bragg is “prosecuting a federal crime under the guise of state law.”

If the bar is you don’t need to break a state law to be charged, Bragg should be able to arrest real criminals better than he does. More than half of the felons have their felonies bumped down to misdemeanors in Bragg’s office.


Frank S.
Frank S.
5 seconds ago

Out nation was founded on a set of principles, ideas, and ideals. It was birthed via the American Revolution. The leftist revolution fomenting here now, appears to be tracking along the lines of the French Revolution.

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
11 minutes ago

If it was up to democrats, they would hang Trump on a cross this Friday.

