Complete Disaster as US Tries to Sell Its Debt

By
M Dowling
-
0
42

The US government is having more and more trouble selling debt to raise money to cover its deficit spending. Nations that rely on credit and overspend can’t survive.

The United States is in serious economic trouble. Our enemies will no longer buy our debt, and DC won’t stop spending. In fact, nations are selling our debt. They don’t want to buy. We’re becoming a junk bond nation.

Our debt is rapidly running out of control. The US government is trying to borrow so much money that the market cannot buy all of it.

WELCOME TO BIDENOMICS

The US borrowed $1.5 trillion in additional money in the past four months, and will have to buy another $1.5 trillion in the next six months. The debt is growing much faster than our economy, and this is unsustainable.

The US dollar is going to look like Venezuelan currency.

US household debt rose to $17.3 trillion. That is up $200 billion in the last quarter, bringing the average household debt to $132,500.

Most young people can’t pay for a mortgage or their credit cards, and college loans.

Auto loans are failing and 1.5 million cars are at risk of being repossessed.

By the way, banks are still failing here and there.


