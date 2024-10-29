Vicious, Evil NYT Lost Its Mind: Hit Pieces to Silence the Right

Fight! Fight! Fight!

The New York Times has lost its mind. The Times doesn’t care how this looks, but one of their authors is writing hit pieces on 30 of the major conservative voices to silence them before the election. It’s transparent, but the Times leadership probably thinks the vicious attack will be worth any bad press it might get.

They are quoting the corrupt Soros-tied smear merchants of Media Matters for their attack. They won’t achieve anything, and it will likely backfire. People are sick of this garbage.

The Left doesn’t want to give up power and will do anything to keep it. You can see from this that one of the first things they will do is silence all of us.

This NYT reporter has targeted Tucker, Ben Shapiro, Tim Pool, Mike Davis, and other powerful free-speech voices in this slanderous hit piece fomented by a discredited leftist disinformation group. But they forgot one important thing: We are the media now. So f*ck you, Benny Johnson wrote on X.

They will all get lawyers involved.

It might not just be an effort to silence them. It looks like they want people to hate the right, so they won’t vote for anyone they represent. They are getting the Trump treatment.

Fox News knows what their hit pieces are like:

Fox News with an excellent breakdown of the The New York Times’ hit piece to deplatform conservatives: “There is not a more corrupt, more radical media organization than Media Matters. The New York Times has now outsourced this to this patently dishonest activist organization… pic.twitter.com/VJAH3aQy60 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 29, 2024

Benny Johnson:

Has the NYT lost their damn minds? Not only are these statements empirically true but national polling shows the vast majority of Americans *agree* with me. This is grotesque censorship of the highest order: censoring the TRUTH. But it gets worse… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 29, 2024

See the game here? America’s “most trusted newspaper” is colluding with a Democrat-run vicious purveyor of criminal-level disinformation to defame and deplatform conservative voices just one week from the election. This is the Hunter Biden laptop of 2024 election interference — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 29, 2024

We don’t have all 30 names, but this is the list of the top 30 the Times might target from CHAT GPT and Next News Network:

Here are the top 30 conservative influencers on YouTube as of 2024, known for their wide reach and engagement with conservative audiences:

@TuckerCarlson– Tucker Carlson: Former Fox News host and now independent media figure on platforms like X and YouTube. Known for his deep-dive monologues and interviews, he covers political and social issues from a conservative perspective.

@benshapiro– Ben Shapiro: Known for his quick, direct style, Shapiro has a large following with his channel, *The Daily Wire*.

@scrowder– Steven Crowder: Host of *Louder with Crowder*, Crowder often uses humor and satire to discuss political issues.

@Timcast– Tim Pool: Host of *Timcast IRL*, Pool discusses current events, politics, and culture, often from a center-right perspective, appealing to both conservative and libertarian audiences.

@TheOfficerTatum– Brandon Tatum: The former police officer’s channel, *The Officer Tatum*, addresses social and political topics from a conservative viewpoint.

@ANTHONYBLOGAN– Anthony Brian Logan: Known for discussing current events and political issues from a conservative perspective.

@MarkDice– Mark Dice: A commentator who critiques liberal media and culture.

@charliekirk11– Charlie Kirk: Founder of Turning Point USA, he engages young conservatives through *The Charlie Kirk Show*.

@TomiLahren– Tomi Lahren: A commentator on Fox News, also active on her YouTube and Outkick channels.

@glennbeck– Glenn Beck: Host on BlazeTV, he covers a wide range of political and social topics.

@MattWalshBlog– Matt Walsh: Known for his work with *The Daily Wire* and his film *What is a Woman?*.

@dbongino– Dan Bongino: His channel discusses political issues with a strong emphasis on freedom and limited government.

@conservmillen– Allie Beth Stuckey: Host of *Relatable* on BlazeTV, covering cultural and political topics.

@RealCandaceO– Candace Owens: Known for her outspoken conservative views, also associated with *The Daily Wire*.

@gforemanBCP– Greg Foreman: His *Black Conservative Perspective* channel discusses politics from a black conservative viewpoint.

@NextNewsNetwork– The Next News Network: Run by Gary Franchi, this channel focuses on conservative news and commentary.

@bennyjohnson– Benny Johnson: Known for creating viral political content with humor and satire.

@JamesOKeefeIII– James O’Keefe: Founder of Project Veritas, he shares investigative journalism with a conservative angle.

@DineshDSouza– Dinesh D’Souza: Conservative commentator and filmmaker.

@AwakenWithJP– JP Sears: A comedian who combines humor with conservative viewpoints.

@kimguilfoyle– Kimberly Guilfoyle: Known for her work on Rumble, focusing on conservative political analysis.

@RubinReport– Dave Rubin: Host of *The Rubin Report*, he discusses free speech and other political issues.

@michaeljknowles– Michael Knowles: Another *Daily Wire* host known for his cultural critiques.

@prageru– PragerU: A conservative educational channel that creates short, informational videos.

@hodgetwins– Hodgetwins: Comedic duo discussing political and social issues.

@redeaglepatriot– Red Eagle Politics: Focuses on political strategy and election analysis from a conservative angle.

@JudgeJeanine– Judge Jeanine Pirro: Known for her strong conservative views and media presence.

@DavidJHarrisJr– David Harris Jr.: Conservative political and social commentator.

@LibertyHangout– Liberty Hangout: A libertarian and conservative media outlet.

@BlazeTV– BlazeTV: Founded by Glenn Beck, it features various conservative voices.