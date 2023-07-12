Completely Nuts Story: Ray Epps Lawsuit Blames Tucker, Fox

Three years after the event, Ray Epps’ will be criminally charged by the DOJ. The fact was revealed in the complaint against Fox News and Tucker Carlson.

“Finally, in May 2023, the Department of Justice notified Epps that it would seek to charge him criminally for events on January 6, 2021—two-and-a-half years later. The relentless attacks by Fox and Mr. Carlson and the resulting political pressure likely resulted in the criminal charges,” the complaint reads.

The complaint continues, blaming Fox News for the criminal charges: “… it is difficult to believe that the Department of Justice would have pursued this matter if Fox had not focused its lies on Epps, ultimately the criminal charges conclusively demonstrate the falsehood of the story that Mr. Carlson and Fox told about Epps.

That’s nuts because Epps did more than many people already arrested. He did what he did. Tucker and Fox didn’t do it. He is on camera, riling up the crowd. It still doesn’t make sense that he wasn’t arrested sooner.

Despite his efforts encouraging people to go into the Capitol to be arrested, Epps was treated sympathetically by the media and the J6 witch hunt panel. Oddly, he was the only J6 protester the Left and J6 panel liked.

Epps claims he was a loyal Fox viewer and Trump supporter. He could be lying about that.

COMPLETELY NUTS STORY

Will he really be criminally charged? We’ll see. In the meantime, as Sean Davis wrote, the story is completely nuts. It’s crazytown. Epps is on camera repeatedly telling people to go into the Capitol, knowing they’ll get arrested. He is still on the FBI field office tweet as a wanted man for his part in J6 violence, but Tucker is the bad guy?

Powerful Story

.@RepTroyNehls to FBI Director Wray: “Are you going to arrest Mr. Epps? Yes or No?… It appears to me you are protecting this guy.” pic.twitter.com/w6x6ndiAIK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 12, 2023

Why is Ray Epps not behind bars for inciting people to enter the Capitol?#RayEpps pic.twitter.com/zgRQqF8kqu — •Ɛɱɱყ• (@brixwe) July 12, 2023

