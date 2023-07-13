Former Fox News Anchor Ed Henry Was Arrested in Florida

A mugshot of former Fox News anchor Ed Henry has gone viral online after the 51-year-old was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Florida last month.

Ed Henry was reportedly detained on June 20, 2023, after a sheriff’s deputy spotted his black Cadillac Escalade driving down the street in West Palm, Florida, with a busted tire.

According to a deputy’s report obtained by RadarOnline.com, during the traffic stop, Henry reportedly informed the officer that he was unaware of the tire’s condition. He then took a turn before the “front driver’s (side) tire came off the rim and rolled into the eastbound lanes, almost striking an oncoming vehicle.”

Reportedly, the oncoming car had to swerve to avoid being struck by the wheel suddenly. Shortly after, Henry pulled into a car dealership and told the officer that he drove there to fix the tires. As Henry proceeded to explain further, the officer allegedly smelled strong fumes of alcohol wafting off his breath. The report stated:

“Henry had glassy and bloodshot eyes…His gait was unsteady. His speech was slightly slurred.”

He Admitted Guilt

The officer wrote that Henry, who was cooperative during questioning, admitted that he had downed at least six to seven glasses of bourbon before getting behind the wheel. Henry also reportedly failed the field sobriety tests. However, the blood alcohol level was measured at .08.

Henry then invoked his right to counsel shortly after and was taken into custody as he had admitted to imbibing alcohol.

Henry was Fox’s former chief White House correspondent and co-anchor of “America’s Newsroom.” He was accused of sexual misconduct with a co-worker, Jennifer Eckhart, and sexually harassing another employee, Cathy Areu. Eckhart alleged he raped her. Fox fired Mr. Henry. Henry allegedly had a ten-month affair with another woman. He has appeared on at least one conservative online show, America’s Voice.

He was arrested in West Palm Beach around 8 p.m. on June 20.

Related