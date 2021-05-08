Comrade Obama has a nice new home surrounded by water









The Obamas launched the extreme climate change mantra while Barack was in office and he continues to spout the nonsense today. Like a typical Marxist, he will have everything he wants but the rest of us will suffer.

Currently, due to Biden policies, we are being warned of an energy shortage this summer. California has been told they might not be able to turn on the lights.

Meanwhile, despite the constant warnings of flooding, putting us underwater in 8 years, the Obamas bought another home right off the water in Martha’s Vineyard, a little island for the rich and famous.

He wants to live in splendor while the rest of us live in socialist squalor.

And he said they are afraid of the police and have been treated in a racist manner in a systemically racist country. How can this be? How are they so rich, famous, and prominent. And why are they living in a white community???

The charming island of Martha’s Vineyard, just off the coast of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, has long been a summer haunt of the great and good of American society – and now it has a new distinguished family in residence. Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have bought one of the island’s most beautiful properties, a 7-bedroom house set in a 29-acre estate, looking out onto the Edgartown Great Pond between Slough Cove and Turkeyland Cove.

Barack and Michelle have been spending summers on Martha’s Vineyard for many years, visiting while Barack was still a senator in Illinois and continuing after they started life at the White House. In this they were following the example of Bill and Hillary Clinton, and indeed a line of presidents going back stretching back into the 19th century, who have been charmed by the island’s quiet community life and its spectacular sea views.

The house, built in 2001, is nothing if not spacious, with 6,892 square feet and eight and a half bathrooms, plus a garage, barn and pool, and direct access to the pond with space to moor a boat. The Obamas rented the house for several weeks in the summer of 2019, so they’re already well acquainted with its advantages. The house was originally listed in 2015 for $22.5m, but the price has halved over the last five years. This will be the Obamas’ second home, in addition to the sprawling nine-bedroom Tudor style mansion they own in the Kalorama neighbourhood of Washington DC. Scroll down to see more pictures of this heavenly country retreat.

LOOK AT ALL THE WATER

They will be flooded soon

