OBEY! Government bracelets for COV-vaccine compliant Americans









Fellow Bolsheviks, our rulers have a new COV-compliant bracelet for you to wear, and be grateful it’s not injected.

They decided not to go with the obvious Nazi-like armband and chose a bracelet as a way to show you are obeying vaccine protocols and can have some freedom back.

To be free, or somewhat free, the rulers are working on a QR Code wristband so you can be scanned quickly.

Don’t worry, they will connect your private info to a very, very secure government database. They will come in different colors to match your outfits.

The final indignity — you have to pay for it.

Big Pharma loves you. Government loves you. Do everything they say.

~~~

(CNN/Meredith) — New technology in the form of a wearable wristband could carry your COVID-19 vaccination card’s information and tell others around you that you’ve been fully vaccinated.

ImmunaBand is a blue silicone bracelet that has two purposes — first, it has a built-in QR code that carries your COVID-19 vaccination card’s information that can be used as a back-up for people who lose or misplace their CDC vaccination card. ImmunaBand’s second function is to show an outward display that a person has been fully vaccinated, thus making them safe to be near.

So how does it work? Wearers have to upload their vaccination cards for review before they can receive the band. The documentation is stored on a server compliant with medical privacy laws and the process is end-to-end encrypted, the company said in a news release.

The company makes two bands — one with just the QR code, and another with the QR code plus the wearer’s name and type of vaccine they received. The bands are both priced at $19.99. That code can be scanned with a smartphone to prove vaccination, the company said. (read more)

