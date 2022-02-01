Comrade Pelosi Has Capitol Police Spying on Congressional Staff

Politico reports that in the fall of 2020, after the Jan. 6 riot/rally, the Capitol Police’s intelligence unit quietly started scrutinizing the backgrounds of people who meet with lawmakers, according to three people familiar with the matter. They are also going through personal Congressional staff members’ social media accounts and investigating the owners of buildings and homes where members meet.

Politico also viewed written communications describing the new approach. Examining the social media feeds of people who aren’t suspected of crimes, is very controversial for law enforcement and intelligence officials given the civil liberties concerns it raises.

It is warrantless surveillance in the absence of a crime so they can fish to get something on political opponents. It violates the First and Fourth Amendments.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) said in an interview, “Whatever they think that sounds like for security, it sounds dangerously close — if not already over the line — to spying on members of Congress, their staff, their constituents and their supporters,” said Armstrong, a former criminal defense attorney.

“Anybody involved with implementing this without making it known to the actual members of Congress should resign or be fired immediately,” he added. “And I’m not big on calling for resignations.”

Several Capitol Police intelligence analysts have already raised concerns about the practice to the department’s inspector general, according to one of the people who spoke for this story.

If someone holds a fundraiser or a private party, Big Brother will investigate. Since the Capitol Police report to the Speaker of the House, this is being done for the Democrat Party. Nancy Pelosi is acting as a Soviet commissar, and her behavior is unconscionable.

