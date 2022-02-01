Ottawa Towing Companies Won’t Tow Protesters & Farmers Join the Protest in Truckistan

The Mayor of Ottawa called towing companies to start towing the Freedom Truckers vehicles but they won’t do it. Every company is claiming they have COVID and are self-isolating, according to this report.

Watch:

Farmers have joined the protest.

Farmers join the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/OPSV5nidmW — Election Wizard 🏁 (@ElectionWiz) February 1, 2022

Since the protest began in Ottawa four days ago, there has been no violence, no riots, and reports of injuries are not accurate, says Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly.

The Ottawa leftists are collecting information on the Ottawa protesters so they can persecute them later.

An Ottawa City Councillor on the #FreedomConvoy protest: “Evidence is being collected on people who are disobeying our laws and engaging in criminal activity and racist behaviour,” @dianedeans said. “Those individuals will be dealt with.”

pic.twitter.com/LOQTdCBinf — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 1, 2022

The media and the leftist officials are liars.

I live streamed from #FreedomConvoy2022 protest for 6 hours today! Not one bad flag. Not one act of bad behavior. @JustinTrudeau and his bought media are liars, pure and simple! https://t.co/rShft2yKe5 please share away, so people can understand they are being lied to! Part 1 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 31, 2022

By the way, the only person with a confederate flag was fully masked. Protesters chased him off. People like this are usually political opponents trying to make the protesters look bad.

#FreedomConvoy protesters confronted a fully obscured & lone individual holding a confederate flag at the truckers’ protest in Ottawa. They believe he’s an outside provocateur. Similar incidents have happened in US involving leftists flying Nazi symbols. pic.twitter.com/irNVuJcjcd — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 1, 2022

