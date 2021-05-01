Biden’s AGA promoted work like this: “Rape the white girls…cut the mother’s throat”









Kirsten Clarke is Biden’s nominee to head civil rights at the DOJ. She has a history of black nationalism and sympathy for racism and antisemitism.

She once wrote an essay claiming Blacks are superior to whites because of melanin. She claimed most European brains are fried.

We already discussed her at the Sentinel and so did Tucker. She’s an absolutely awful person.

She is a follower of prominent anti-Semite Tony Martin. She’s also tied to a worse person, Amiri Baraka, and lied to the Judiciary Committee about it, claiming under oath that she never collaborated with Baraka.

Clarke told lawmakers that she has never worked with Amiri Baraka, the Marxist and anti-Semitic black nationalist who accused Israel of having advance knowledge of 9/11 in a 2002 poem. Both Clarke and Baraka are listed as editors of the journal Souls at least eight times over two years, Frontpage reports.

In a written supplement to Clarke’s April 14 confirmation hearing, Sen. Mike Lee (R., Utah) asked Clarke a series of questions about Baraka and an article he wrote comparing police officers and judges to the Ku Klux Klan. The article is called “Mumia, Lynch Law, and Imperialism.” “Mumia” refers to Mumia Abu-Jamal, who is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murdering a police officer in 1981.

Lee asked Clarke whether she served “on the editorial staff of a journal with Amiri Baraka.” She answered “no.”

She is a liar! She’ll fit right in.

The Washington Free Beacon reviewed eight editions of the journal in question, Souls, and in each edition, Clarke is listed on the masthead as an assistant editor while Baraka is listed as a contributing editor.

Clarke was actually caught promoting that same essay.

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Justice Department’s civil rights division circulated an essay from self-proclaimed Marxist poet Amiri Baraka defending cop killer Mumia Abu-Jamal and referring to police officers as members of the Ku Klux Klan, according to an email from her days at Columbia University.

Kristen Clarke forwarded the Baraka essay in an email on June 25, 1999, to her mentor, the late historian Manning Marable.

She suggested that the essay, entitled “Mumia, ‘Lynch Law’ & Imperialism” be placed in a magazine Marable edited and used for a panel on the death penalty.

“Here is a piece for the magazine & the panel 3 Race and The Death Penalty,” Clarke wrote to Marable.

The poetry is nauseating!

Amiri Baraka’s racism was evil and his poetry reflected it.

“I got the extermination blues, jew-boys. I got the Hitler syndrome figured… So come for the rent, jewboys, or come ask me for a book, or sit in the courts handing down your judgments still I got something for you, gonna give it to my brothers, so they’ll know what your whole story is, then one day, jewboys, we all, even my wig wearing mother gonna put it on you all at once.”

Later in “Confessions of a former Anti-Semite,” Baraka explained these lines as meaning “Jews had stolen Black secrets and then said that Hitler disliked Jews because he could smell the contact with Black on them.”

“Atheist jews double crossers stole our secrets crossed the white desert to spill them,” Baraka ranted. “The fag’s death they gave us on a cross… they give us to worship a dead jew and not ourselves.” “The empty jew betrays us, as he does hanging stupidly from a cross, in an oven, the pantomime of our torture, so clearly, cinemascope the jews do it… the little arty bastards talking aritmetic they sucked from the arab’s head. Suck your pricks. The best is yet to come. On how we beat you and killed you.”

Baraka hated white people!

“We are all beautiful (except white people, they are full of, and made of shit),” Amiri Baraka wrote. “Come up, black dada / nihilismus. Rape the white girls. Rape / their fathers. Cut the mothers’ throats,” he wrote.

This is the person that Joe Biden’s puppetmasters think will make a good AGA? She’s absolutely one messed up and repulsive hater.

