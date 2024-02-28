Confirmed! Diego Ibarra Assaulted a Border Agent & Was Then Paroled

Ali Bradley of News Nation confirmed from ICE sources that Laken Riley’s accused killer, José Ibarra’s brother, 29-year-old Diego Ibarra, entered the country twice. On one occasion, he and another illegal migrant assaulted a Border agent and still got parole.

He entered once through Eagle Pass on April 3, 2023, and left, seemingly on his own, and then returned through El Paso on April 30, 2023.

He assaulted a border patrol agent but was not prosecuted because he said he had epilepsy. Like his brother, he was allowed into the country under Biden’s open borders parole program.

Diego claimed credible fear.

Diego Ibarra was arrested three times in Georgia before being nabbed Friday for having a fake green card.

Kyle Seraphin reported José Ibarra was accused of assaulting two officers. We don’t have confirmation of this. Diego’s middle name is José — they could easily be confused.

Rep. Lance Gooden is demanding the Biden-funded NGO Covenant House turn over all records related to Laken Riley’s alleged killer, José Ibarra. They were allegedly housing him. Rep. Gooden should get Diego’s records while he’s at it.

Covenant House denies having sponsored him, his brother, or anyone. They said they didn’t know how their address got on José’s form.

