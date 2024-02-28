Biden’s Spy Inside the Office of “Not Smart” Fani Willis

Breitbart has multiple sources claiming the Biden administration planted a Democrat operative inside a Fulton County office to target former President Donald Trump.

That would qualify as election interference.

The sources, who must remain anonymous, say the District Attorney’s Office environment is “corrupt.”

Jeff DeSantis, the county’s Deputy District Attorney, who was far more qualified than the average county employee, worked on Willis’s 2020 campaign. He was the former Executive Director of the Democrat Party of Georgia with extensive knowledge of campaign finance law. According to his official bio, he was also the Deputy Director of Compliance for the DNC.

Sources credit DiSantis with colluding with the White House to target Trump. “DiSantis did this,” one source told Breitbart News about the Trump case. “He’s the one. He is the one pulling all the strings. He was the one that walled her [Willis] off. He was in every important meeting. He is the brainchild behind this. That is the connection to the White House.”

They said that, with his deep connections, he was the inside man placed in Fulton County by the Biden administration.

“DiSantis is the one pulling the strings on this whole thing,” a second source said. “Everybody heard Fani testify. It’s no secret that she’s not smart. That is how she sounds and acts every day of the week,” Breitbart wrote.

Breitbart continued, “Anyone that has common sense knows that the White House has been involved in this prosecution,” a source told Breitbart News. “This shouldn’t just miraculously happen. Of course, she’s [Willis] not going to prosecute the former president of the United States without the current administration’s approval.”

WILLIS AND WAD HAD CONTACT WITH THE WH AND J6 PANEL

There is also the much-overlooked direct contacts of Willis and Wade with the White House and even the J6 panel.

Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade held two clandestine meetings with White House counsel in May and November 2022 before Trump and his co-defendants were charged in August 2023.

The meetings were revealed in a 127-page filing from Trump co-defendant Michael Roman.

According to Politico, the Jan. 6 committee attorneys allowed the DA’s team to review a ‘limited set of evidence’ they had gathered.

Over the next few months, committee staff also had a series of phone calls with Willis’ team. They answered the prosecutors’ questions and shared insight on Trump’s allegedly false electors and efforts to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find legitimate votes.

The Biden administration is behind all of these indictments.

