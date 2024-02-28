Inflation Reduction Act Helps Fund Kelce’s New Movie Career

According to Variety, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, used the president’s renewable energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act to finance the film “My Dead Friend Zoe.” He is the executive producer of a dark comedy using our tax money.

“The Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed in August 2022, marks “the single largest investment in climate and energy in American history, enabling America to tackle the climate crisis, advancing environmental justice, securing America’s position as a world leader in domestic clean energy manufacturing and putting the United States on a pathway to achieving the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate goals, including a net-zero economy by 2050,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s web site. “My Dead Friend Zoe” used money generated by green energy entrepreneur Mike Field’s sale of surplus tax credits. (Field is also a producer on the film.),” reports Variety.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a typical Democrat vote-buying Act.

While we are financing new careers for rich people, the Inflation Reduction Act raised Medicare prescription drug premiums by 21%. The Act only helps one in ten seniors, while the rest will pay higher premiums. The reason is that the IRA diverts over $200 billion of Medicare prescription drug savings to fund green energy. That takes care of the savings.

Meanwhile, we are funding a career change for Kelce, who owns eight car dealerships and makes $14 million a year.

Wasteful spending on climate change ideology is mandatory, and it’s being used as an excuse for all kinds of abuses.

