This Is the Reason Biden Wouldn’t Bring Back Title 42

President Biden declined to restore the most effective Donald Trump-era border policy — and blamed America’s southern neighbor for the massive flood of migrants into the US, House Speaker Mike Johnson recalled Thursday.

According to the NY Post, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told The Post in an interview that Biden, 81, refused to reverse course and reinstate his predecessor’s “Remain in Mexico” policy even after migrant crossings began shattering records.

“‘Just do “Remain in Mexico” again,’” Johnson, 52, recalled begging the president. “I begged Biden myself, personally, to do that. And he said he wouldn’t.”

Johnson said that Biden didn’t want to reverse it because “‘Mexico doesn’t want that.’”

Mexico determined the United States’ immigration policies. Biden’s a traitor.

The previous president (AMLO) didn’t want the Remain in Mexico policy either, but Donald Trump demanded it, and they relented.

Biden said “things have changed.”

If true, he sold out the United States to Mexico because it’s what Mexico wanted. It has to be what Joe Biden wanted to do. In 2015, he said a nonstop stream of foreigners to replace Americans, especially white people, is a source of our strength. Biden was sitting next to Alejandro Mayorkas at the time.