Congenital Liar Gov. Walz Lied to Promote Another Lie

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’(D) has said several times that his children were conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF) so he can use it to lie about and demonize Republicans. IVF is not in danger. Donald Trump has made it clear that he wholeheartedly backs IVF, as does the Republican Party. Walz is lying to promote another lie.

The Harris-Walz campaign confirmed this week that the children were not conceived through IVF.

Many have assumed that his family relied on I.V.F. to conceive their two children. Several news outlets, including The New York Times, The Associated Press, and The Minnesota Star Tribune, have reported that the family relied on in vitro fertilization. Fertility advocates concluded as much after hearing Mr. Walz talk.

In April, the Tim Walz for Governor campaign office mailed out a fund-raising letter in an envelope that read: “My wife and I used I.V.F. to start a family.’’

But when asked if the Walzes wanted to share more details about their effort to conceive, the Harris-Walz campaign recently clarified that the couple did not rely on I.V.F. but rather another common fertility procedure called intrauterine insemination, or I.U.I.

He lied.

There is a HUGE distinction between IVF treatments and IUI treatments.

He lied about drunk driving and his military career, and he has a dangerous affinity for Maoist ideology.

Walz lies about petty things that don’t matter.

Since IVF treatments entered the news earlier this year, Walz has been repeatedly claiming he and his wife owe their two children to IVF. He wants to frighten voters because Democrats have no agenda to run on.

Harris still hasn’t answered a serious question.

THREAD: In addition to his military career & drunk driving arrest, there’s another topic about which @Tim_Walz has been lying for political purposes —the conception of his own children. Since IVF treatments entered the news earlier this year, Walz has been repeatedly claiming he… pic.twitter.com/hHdfSsiGaI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2024

The Difference

IUI: Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a fertility treatment that involves inserting sperm directly into the uterus to increase the chances of fertilization. IUI is also known as artificial insemination.

IVF: A procedure that involves fertilizing an egg with sperm in a laboratory dish. Each IVF cycle takes two or more weeks to complete. IVF may need to be done several times to increase the chances of pregnancy.