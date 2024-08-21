Getting Creepy: Just Call Doug and Kamala, Momola & Dad

The media insists on calling the Democratic candidates for president or vice president mom and dad. It is quite freakin’ creepy. It’s propaganda on a new level. And don’t try calling Kamala a childless cat lady.

The White House might be getting a wife guy as the country’s first-ever “first gentleman.”

Emhoff painted a different picture on the Chicago stage Tuesday night: A dorky dad obsessed with his wife, who just happens to be the vice president. His words aimed to humanize Harris as not just a policymaker but a successful woman who balances her career and family.

Outside Harris, Emhoff still leaned into the typical American dad vibe. He praised Harris for helping build a “blended” family with his children and his ex-wife and referenced his kids calling Harris “Momala” and grilling their friends. It was a DNC speech that felt more like a Dad rambling about his childhood in the family room, with mentions of the buddies he still plays fantasy football with and working at a McDonald’s in high school.

Emhoff is the man who had a baby with his daughter’s teacher while he was still married. Harris is the woman who slept her way to the top.

The article discusses Emhoff’s children snapping pictures and filming Mom and Dad.

And then there is the daughter:

One need only compare a photo of Ella Emhoff to Ivanka at the RNC to understand why it’s an issue. If your children can’t look dignified in public, how can you be expected to effectively lead your constituents. It’s disorder all the way down. pic.twitter.com/qEe2QfWjbr — very moisturized (@verymoisturized) August 20, 2024

Doug leaves information out:

Doug Emhoff: “I got married, became a dad to Cole & Ella, unfortunately went through a divorce” What Doug doesn’t say is that his wife divorced him after she found out he cheated on her with their kids’ nanny & got her pregnant pic.twitter.com/ipOnEdVi5F — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 21, 2024

Dadola and Momala:

