Congress Illegally Spent $516 Billion Last Year

Redstate published information about a Congressional Budget Office report indicating that Congress spent $516 billion in 2024 on programs without legal authorization. The $516 billion was associated with 491 expired authorizations of appropriations, and it is illegal.

In a report titled “Expired and Expiring Authorizations of Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2024,” the CBO observes: “Historically, House and Senate rules restrict lawmakers from considering an appropriation if it lacks a current authorization.”

Authorizations were expired. The legal authority for some of these payments expired 40 years ago.

Most expired last year “1,264 authorizations of appropriations that expired before the beginning of fiscal year 2024 and 251 authorizations of appropriations that were set to expire by the end of fiscal year 2024.”

Money is no object for the US government because they can just tax us or start-up the printing presses

Our representatives are totally irresponsible as our debt and interest on the debt service grows out of control. Soon, we won’t even be able to pay the interest on the debt.

They do anything they want.

This is screaming out for an emergency audit. President Trump is absolutely correct in reviewing the financials of the government agencies

