Federal Workers Who Don’t Come to Work Monday Are Fired

Any federal worker who doesn’t show up in the office on Monday will be fired. Stephen Miller confirmed it.
“If you refuse to come back to the office, you’re going to be laid off. Why would federal taxpayers be subsidizing Netflix watching at home?”
Unfortunately, Biden set this up, leaving Donald Trump with the mess. He let everyone stay home during COVID and never called them back to work.
Stephen Miller confirms that all federal employees who don’t show up to the office on Monday WILL BE FIRED.
