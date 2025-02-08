Federal Workers Who Don’t Come to Work Monday Are Fired

By
M Dowling
-
1
1209

Any federal worker who doesn’t show up in the office on Monday will be fired. Stephen Miller confirmed it.

“If you refuse to come back to the office, you’re going to be laid off. Why would federal taxpayers be subsidizing Netflix watching at home?”

Unfortunately, Biden set this up, leaving Donald Trump with the mess. He let everyone stay home during COVID and never called them back to work.

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
3.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz