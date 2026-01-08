Congress Prepares to Cave on Obamacare Subsidies

Nine Republicans joined Democrats to push the Democratic bill, which includes a 3-year extension of Obamacare premium subsidies with no restrictions whatsoever. This procedural vote forced a floor vote for consideration.

The scheduled vote is the work of a bipartisan coalition of House representatives who circumvented House Speaker Mike Johnson’s support, according to Fox News’s Chad Pergram. Johnson is believed to be against a vote on the ACA subsidies.

“House set to vote on bill to renew Obamacare subsidies for 3 years today,” Pergram said in a post on X early Thursday morning. “Bipartisan coalition went around the Speaker to put this on the floor to force a vote.”

When did Democrats work in bipartisan cooperation? Oh, right, when Republicans are in power. They know they can abuse them into submission.

The vote comes after the government subsidies expired at the end of 2025.

Perhaps they think they will lose the midterms if they don’t extend the Obamacare welfare. However, a one-year extension while they work on something else should be sufficient. And I doubt it will win votes in significant numbers, no matter what they do. Everyone knows Republicans want to abolish them. Democrats count on Republicans giving in eventually after they scream, threaten, and get their media to pummel them, threatening the very existence of the party.

They will vote on this bill today. It’s a nice win for Democrats and a big loss for America. Obamacare is being kept together with welfare that keeps increasing, and it poorly serves the people on it.

Here are the nine Republicans who voted for it:

Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) Rob Bresnahan (PA-08) Tom Kean (NJ-07) Nick LaLota (NY-01) Mike Lawler (NY-17) Ryan Mackenzie (PA-07) Max Miller (OH-07) Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27) David Valadao (CA-22)

A bipartisan group of senators has been working on a deal for the subsidies. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has been one of the GOP senators involved in negotiations and expressed cautious optimism at the chances of an agreement moving forward in the Senate.

Do they try to work with the House? Democrats go for the weakest link.

