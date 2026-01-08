Mamdani’s Crybully Bolshie Tenant Dir. Cries When Questioned

Zohran Mamdani’s Tenant Director Cea Weaver broke down in tears when a reporter asked her about her mother’s $1.4 million home. She ran off sobbing and ducked into her apartment.

She couldn’t handle answering a question seemingly about hypocrisy.

The Daily Mail wrote:

A woke aide to New York City’s new socialist mayor burst out crying when confronted over her assertion that it is racist for white people to own homes – despite her own mother owning a $1.4m Craftsman house.

Cea Weaver, who runs Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Office to Protect Tenants, was overcome with emotion when confronted outside her apartment in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

The 37-year-old began running down the street after seeing a Daily Mail reporter outside her home, then said ‘No’ through tears when asked if she wanted to comment on her professor mother Celia Appleton’s ownership of the $1.4 million property in fast-gentrifying Nashville.

Weaver appeared to be walking towards a nearby subway station, but then turned back and ran inside her home, which has a ‘Free Palestine’ poster taped to one of its windows.

She doesn’t seem to be well mentally, but then again, you can’t go by my opinion. I don’t think commies are mentally well in general.

Cea is entitled and thinks she has the right to steal property from others, and give it to groups she favors, some of whom are lazy bottom feeders. She isn’t mature enough for any tenant directorship. She is an anti-white racist, but she excuses her comments because they were made years ago. Her allegedly aged comments, saved by X poster Michelle Tandler, were from 2018 to 2022. That isn’t all that long ago.

Some of her top hits:

Weaver has said there is no such thing as a good gentrification, only people who are actively working on projects to dismantle white supremacy and capitalism, and people who aren’t.

She has called for public housing for all, taxing the rich, investing in the public good, and stopping all evictions.

The new Tenant Director believes in rent control, public housing for everyone, and massive government intervention to facilitate her ideas. Furthermore, she says that rent control is a perfect solution for everything and a more effective way to shrink the value of real estate than reducing rezoning applications. She wants to shrink the value of real estate!

According to Weaver, this country was built on wealth for white people. And it was done through genocide, slavery, stolen land and labor, and claims that white supremacy built the North and South.

Private property, especially home ownership, is a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as wealth-building and public policy.

Gentrification, in her mind, is white supremacy. She sees white supremacy in her coffee when she gets up in the morning. Weaver claims that the rules are designed for white people. White nationalism is a disease, and it is killing us. The planet is rapidly becoming unlivable. Resources are being hoarded by rich people for profit.

She wants to see no more white men on office platforms, and no more reality TV stars either. She wants to impoverish the white middle class and added that homeownership is racist and failed public policy.

NEW: The mom of Mamdani’s aide, who said owning a house is a weapon of “white supremacy,” has a $1.6M house in Tennessee, according to the New York Post. Office of Tenant Protection Director Cea Weaver thinks NYC should be able to “seize private property.” She also bizarrely… pic.twitter.com/qxHq2Tm1EV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 7, 2026

Mama Applegate

Her mother, Celia Applegate, is the William R. Cannon Jr. Professor of History and teaches German studies at Vanderbilt University. She is an affiliate faculty member at the institution’s Blair School of Music. She’s also the Associate Chair of the Blair School of Music History department and previously served as President of the German Studies Association. She too attended Bryn Mawr College, and then I received her PhD at Stanford. She has authored several books and articles and has received the DAAD/GSA book prize. She lives with a significant other, a male history professor.

We don’t know what Cea’s relationship is with her family, but we do know she has recently spouted the same communist mantra at her Jacobin meetings.

We use socialism and communism interchangeably here because they are in New York. I had communists and socialists tell me that.