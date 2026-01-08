The UN Says the West, Including the US, Owes Trillions in Global Reparations

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to pull the US out of a racist UN coalition. The State Department officials said they are pushing unconstitutional and racist policies — including a push for global reparations.

The UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent promoted racial grievances and “victim-based social policies” within the world’s governing body that ran afoul of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment and Equal Protection clause, Trump administration officials said.

These communists are out of control.

“Radical activists who embrace DEI ideology and seek to compel the United States to adopt policies mandating race-based wealth redistribution, in organizations such as the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, will no longer be entertained,” said State Department principal spokesman Tommy Pigott.

“The United States is proudly withdrawing from racist organizations such as this forum.”

Global Reparations

This global reparations group wants to get paid for colonialism and enslavement by people no longer alive by people no longer alive.

The Jewish Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, announced a donation of £1 BILLION in reparations for the transatlantic slave trade. It’s white guilt extremism.

It gets worse.

UN Judge Demands Trillions from the UK, US, Spain, and France

A UN judge wants eighteen trillion pounds from the UK and $107.8 trillion from Spain, the US, and France. Is this infuriating or what?

The judge says the UK is likely to owe more than £18tn in reparations for its historical role in slavery.

A report co-authored by the judge, Patrick Robinson, says the UK should pay $24tn (£18.8tn) for its slavery involvement in 14 countries.

But Mr Robinson said the sum was an “underestimation” of the damage caused by the slave trade.

He said he was amazed that some countries responsible for slavery think they can “bury their heads in the sand”.

The sense of entitlement is stunning. Why doesn’t he demand that money from the black Africans who sold them in the first place? Let’s start there.

In total, the reparations to be paid by 31 former slaveholding states. This includes Spain, the United States and France in the amount to $107.8tn (£87.1tn), the report calculates.

The valuation is based on an assessment of five harms caused by slavery and the wealth accumulated by countries involved in the trade. The report sets out decades-long payment plans but says it is up to governments to negotiate what sums are paid and how.

How about nothing is paid in any way.

In his speech at the London mayor’s office, Mr Robinson said reparations were “necessary for the completion of emancipation”.