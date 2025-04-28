Congress Voted for Mayorkas Knowing He Led an NGO Supporting Illegals

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on the Board of the second-largest charity, an NGO, involved in assisting illegal immigrants before Biden nominated him. The charity, HIAS, was right behind Catholic Charities. Six GOP senators voted to approve Mayorkas. They gave us a secretary in charge of protecting the border who had been involved in a major illegal alien transportation operation.

When will Alejandro Mayorkas face consequences for his actions? Now that they made the mistake of voting for him, when will Congress correct that mistake?

Tom Homan stated yesterday that Joe Biden is the first president to have opened the U.S. borders. That is true, but he didn’t do it alone.

Alejandro Mayorkas led the invasion of the United States under Joe Biden. No other White House team ever willingly opened the borders. When the House rightfully impeached Mayorkas, who is Jewish, for doing the opposite of what he was sworn to do, leftist Jewish groups came out in support of Mayorkas and pulled the race card.

According to them, if you disagreed, you were an anti-semitic, white supremacist launching conspiracy theories. This is likely the reason why the Senate never even addressed the impeachment.

Mayorkas made his open borders goals known as early as 2015 in a meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Here is Mayorkas sitting beside Biden in 2015, as Biden talked about making white Europeans a minority in the country.

Six Republicans voted for Mayorkas, likely due to political considerations. Yet, they knew Mayorkas’s background.

Republicans who voted for him to become Secretary, knowing his history:

Shelley Capito W. Virginia)

Susan Collins (Maine)

Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)

Dan Sullivan (Alaska)

Rob Portman (Ohio)

Mitt Romney (Utah)

Pat Toomey didn’t vote.

Every Democrat voted for his nomination.

They knew Mayorkas served on the Board of HIAS, which is second behind Catholic Charities in pushing illegal immigration. HIAS describes itself as a refugee protection service. They operate way beyond that.

Secretary Mayorkas previously resigned from the Board in December 2020, just a week after being nominated by President Biden to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security.

“We at HIAS know Secretary Mayorkas well, and can attest to his leadership and his strong character, and all he has done to protect the homeland, including the security of the Jewish community,” said HIAS President and CEO Mark Hetfield when the House impeached Mayorkas.

JCPA and HIAS led a joint statement signed by 17 national Jewish organizations expressing their concern over the antisemitic, white supremacist conspiracy theories animating efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

This was no conspiracy theory. It was a fact and had nothing to do with race. No matter the religion, leftists will say and do anything.

H/T Vincent

