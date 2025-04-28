What’s New Abroad: Irish Hip-Hop Band Promotes Hamas, Hezbollah,

Jewish people have said that the anti-semitism in Ireland has gotten out of hand since Israel declared war on Hamas, and the Gazans have suffered extensive casualties. At least one Hip-Hop band in Ireland is cheering on Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists at their concerts in the UK.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has asked Coachella to cancel Kneecap’s performance so Jewish concertgoers can enjoy the concert in peace.

“Concert-goers must be allowed to enjoy live performances without worrying about whether they may be subjected to open support for proscribed terrorist organisations that have openly declared it their mission to murder Jews.”

We have written to several festivals, including the Glastonbury Festival, the Wide Awake Festival, and the Eden Sessions, which are set to host Kneecap, requesting that the group’s performances be cancelled.

In the letter requesting the cancellation of the band, they quoted some of the band’s statements.

After their last performance in the Glastonbury Festival, the band screamed, “Up Hamas, Up Hezbollah, and displayed the Hezbollah flag.

In another video that the band made, they shouted, “Kill your MP,” during a live performance. They’ve posted images of Nasrallah, the late Hezbollah terrorist. One of the band members posted a photo of him reading Nazrallah’s book.

On April 23, they performed in front of a screen saying “f Israel.”

At the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, they wrote online, “What happened at Coachella is Israel’s worst nightmare. They’re learning that no matter how many politicians they own? And how much corporate media they control? They can’t wipe out the truth anymore. Those days are over.”

Those are legitimately antisemitic tropes.

On December 11, 2024, the band posted a cartoon with the caption, “Israel is a terrorist state. F Israel. They manipulated the star of David to depict it including a Nazi swastika.”

Kneecap clearly buys into the terrorists’ side of things and promotes them.

They are playing into terrorists’ hands, in my humble opinion. Islamic terrorists hate festivals, Christians, the West, Tories, and especially Jewish Tories. Why give terrorists what they want? In the end, they will come for all of us.

As a Christian, if a band started singing Up Hamas, Up Hezbollah, and F the West or F America, I’d want them sidelined also. I wouldn’t mind all hip-hop being sidelined.

The Northern Irish hip-hop band made their debut at Coachella.

The Band’s Comments

Kneecap said in an X post Friday: “Those attacking us want to silence criticism of a mass slaughter. They weaponize false accusations of antisemitism to distract, confuse, and provide cover for genocide.”

“We do not give a f*ck what religion anyone practices,” the group continued. “We know there are massive numbers of Jewish people outraged by this genocide just as we are. What we care about is that governments of the countries we perform in are enabling some of the most horrific crimes of our lifetimes — and we will not stay silent.”

Rebuttal

Among the more vocal critics was Sharon Osbourne, a TV personality and the wife of heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, who accused Kneecap of hate speech and said the U.S. should revoke the group’s work visas. “While festivals like Coachella showcase remarkable talent from around the globe, music’s primary purpose is to unite people,” Osbourne, who said she’s of Irish Catholic and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, wrote in a lengthy post on X on Tuesday. “It should not be a venue for promoting terrorist organizations or spreading hate.”

