Summer of Love 2.0: Democrats Call for Radicals to “Fight in the Streets”

Democrats are calling for their radical army of Antifa, BLM, Islamists, and illegal aliens to “fight in the streets.” They want millions to destroy the Republican agenda under the excuse that Republicans are evil and deserve it. They have nothing else to offer and can’t win on merits.

Democrats believe that if they call Republicans names and dehumanize them, they can incite the craziest among them to take to the streets. They know many of their protesters will block streets and will turn violent. Their followers include dangerous communists [They attacked Justices, tried to kill Justice Kavanaugh] and now Islamists as well. In the clip below, it sounds like Gov. Pritzker is calling for violence.

“I never before in my life have I called for mass protests,” Illinois Gov. Pritzker said, “for mobilization, for disruption, but I am now.”

This was followed by wild applause and cheering from his audience.

“These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They have to understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have. We must castigate them on the soapbox, and then punish them at the ballot box.”

The crowd screamed, cheered, and gave him a standing ovation.

Pritzker’s family controls 64 NGOs. They do their bidding. Pritzker’s “cruelty” comment is aimed at deporting criminal aliens, now an important part of their base. They give Democrats House seats and soon, a permanent electoral majority.

Adam Kinzinger, former RINO turned far-left activist, calls for the radicals to take to the streets.

Adam Kinzinger finally saying it out loud. We are on our own. It is up to us. And it’s close to time to take to the streets. pic.twitter.com/J1OWw4juCb — MAGA Cult Slayer (@MAGACult2) April 16, 2025

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries wants the fight taken to the streets.

WATCH: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calls for violence as he says people must “fight” President Trump’s agenda “in the streets.” pic.twitter.com/ZEEkhtIGbZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 31, 2025

Communist Jeff Markey wants millions in the street.

Think about the dead woman, Heather Heyer, the martyr, in the Charlottesville riots that began as the Unite the Right rally. They aren’t looking for heroes; they’re looking for martyrs like George Floyd. They are the collateral damage.

NGAN is running the exact same playbook today. Don’t stop Noticing. https://t.co/PEiXU8dRVH pic.twitter.com/xnraef7HTX — John Birch Society (@The_JBS) April 17, 2025

