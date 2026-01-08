Congress Will Not Address the Deficit: Spending Is Biden+ Levels

Congress is passing Biden-level spending or more. They plan to continue spending until the country goes bankrupt. That means the wild spending during the pandemic continues, obviously unneeded. They will not address the deficit.

We will spend $5.7 billion on welfare for so-called Refugee Resettlement, which includes Venezuelans again, even as we deport them and their gangs.

President Trump’s job is impossible.

This is the Uniparty didn’t like Elon Musk. They would rather see us crash than risk their re-election. They’re money launderers. They fill the coffers of the loudest voices and get donations in return.

The HHS Funding Bill Alone

The Senate wants to spend $15,000,000 on healthcare opportunities for minorities, another $22,000,000+ for faculty loan repayment programs for minorities and the disadvantaged.

They want scholarships for the disadvantaged, amounting to $55,000,000, and then they want another $5,000,000 for free training for guess who? Diverse people, of course.

The Senate wants $65,000,000 for racial and ethnic approaches to community health and $6,000,000 for social determinants of health programs. The House doesn’t want either, and they want to cut $247,000,000 for the idiotic tobacco prevention grift.

Let’s not forget the climate change grift. The Senate wants another $10,000,000 for a communist climate change fund, and the House wants to defund it.

Diversity is alive and well in Congress. The Senate wants to increase diversity and biomedical research for some reason.

And they want to keep funding liberals’ anti-gun studies, but the House does not.

The Senate was $5,600,000,000 to bring in foreigners and give them welfare, and the House wants $4,300,000,000.

The Senate wants $890,000,000 for the Office of English Language Acquisition, and the House wants to cut it all.

The Senate is the worst by far. They’re just horrible, and it should come as no surprise to anyone.

The Senate wants $375,000,000 for the migrant education program, and the House wants to cut it all.

The Senate also wants $52,000,000 for putting migrant students through school.

Remember when the Republicans were for fiscal responsibility? Well, guess what, they’re not anymore.

Americorp, which essentially makes work for lowlifes and communists, will be renamed the America First Corp, but it’ll be the same worthless program that it has always been.

It looks like the House in Senate aren’t going to give anything to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Although they tried to keep that too.

The House wants to cut $100,000,000 from the rogue NLRB, which is the agency that communist Elizabeth Warren set up to torture businesses. However, the Senate does not want to cut a thing.

The clip above came from Publius on X. RINOs are Democrats with a small D. We don’t really have the Senate, especially thanks to Thune, McConnell, Murkowski.