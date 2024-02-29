Congressional Black Caucus Delegation Hid a Trip to Cuba

The Miami Herald revealed this week that a delegation including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) traveled to communist Cuba sometime in February. The Cuban government didn’t discuss it, and the lawmakers have not publicized it.
Now, why wouldn’t they publicize it? Are they afraid we’ll think they’re communist operatives?
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
About a dozen Democrats went with Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar to communist Cuba. It included a congressional staffer from California Rep. Barbara Lee’s office, sources with knowledge of the trip told the Miami Herald.
The CBC delegation [progressives, aka communists] met with Castro officials.
No one knows what was discussed.
The radical leftist congresswomen in Cuba were there in the same week that Havana hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He visited the island nation to launch a regional tour. He also visited fellow rogue states, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
Cuba and Russia are growing closer. That’s ninety miles off the Florida coast, and our borders are wide open to them and everyone, including Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, China – the entire world.
They were scared we wouldn’t let them return.
My understanding is that no black has ever held a position of leadership in the Cuban government or industry. This CBC group and many others are not interested in human rights, they are interested in communism and perpetual grievances.