NY AG Sues Meatpacker for Fraud Without the Fraud

JBS Meatpackers sells meat. They want to sell more meat and want to go public, and they are selling it too enthusiastically for Letitia James.

Letitia ‘Tish’ James, New York’s Attorney General and top law enforcement officer in the state, has never found a target she can’t call a fraud. Such is the case of the successful Brazilian meat producer JBS.

The world’s largest meatpacker is in her crosshairs as they attempt to go public, and she claims they are lying about the impact of their product on the environment.

Having successfully stolen a fortune from a former president for a non-crime with no victims, the New York Attorney General is after meat producers who didn’t commit fraud. They just want to sell a lot of meat.

Tish looks like she eats her fair share of burgers and steaks.

Maybe she is trying to fund the government with lawsuits against innocent people for doing nothing wrong. It’s so creative. No one has thought of this before outside of criminal organizations.

On Wednesday, James sued the Brazilian meat giant’s U.S. division, saying that JBS misled consumers with its climate goals, including its plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, to boost sales.

“JBS USA’s environmental greenwashing exploits the pocketbooks of everyday Americans and the promise of a healthy planet for future generations,” said James in a statement.

She wants to fine them $5,000 per violation and require them to pay back any profit made from past sustainability claims found to be false.

The problem for JBS is that New York is as corrupt as Hell.

IT’S NOT FRAUD

According to J. W. Verret, a professor at George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, while the company’s net zero claims might not be believable, the state case against JBS doesn’t rise to the level of consumer fraud because it has nothing to do with the meat products that the company sells.

“If they said the beef was a certain cut, and it wasn’t, that consumer fraud,” he said.

No business is safe in New York. Gov. Hochul tried to say the case against Trump was very unusual. It’s not. Tish is off and running. She’s piling up the victims.

JBS knows that people are more likely to buy products that will not harm the environment, so it has spent years advertising fake sustainability efforts to boost sales. In reality, JBS is increasing its beef production and its carbon footprint. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2024

JBS greenwashed its environmental harms to drive sales and exploited hardworking families. Companies cannot deceive people about their impacts on our planet.https://t.co/tYM9DJ0VqC — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2024

