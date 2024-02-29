Uniparty Icon Mitt Romney Won’t Vote for Trump

Clown World is busy today. Mitt Romney appeared on CNN’s The Source and said he “absolutely” won’t vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden. His reasons are that he doesn’t agree with Trump’s foreign policy and he has no character.
And Joe Biden does?
-
Romney is a useless Uniparty troll.
Romney marched with the communist anarchist Soros-funded Black Lives Matter, and he destroyed businesses to make money while pretending he was there to fix them.
Chuck Ross wrote: Romney voted to confirm Mayorkas, even though it was obvious he would support open border policies. There’s also the matter of Mayorkas’s long history of cronyism and ethics scandals, which were all public knowledge when Romney voted for him.
COLLINS: “Would you vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden?”
MITT ROMNEY: “No, absolutely not.”pic.twitter.com/UCkXGPjl5b
Romney’s more Democrat than Republican. Romney is a man of poor character.
Donald Trump is happy he’s leaving.
“Mitt Romney is a DISASTER for the Republican Party, and now he’s GONE!” — President Trump in Rock Hill, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/cH7SFmQ21k
Romney is a disgrace much like John McStain, Kinzinger and Paul Ryan.
Who cares what he thinks? And FJB
Romney is such a pussy. He knows the people of Utah think he’s a bad man, an evil man. No one likes a loser.
Willard is a sore loser. Emphasis on LOSER. He would have been happy to take a job under Trump but he didn’t get one. Same with the bloated gasbag Christie who also wanted a job under Trump. Both crybabies are still whining.