Congressman Zeldin Calls for Immediate Release of Memo on FISA Abuse

Was FISA used to spy on political opponents with improper evidence?
On Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee shared with House members “a memo documenting abuse of the FISA program.” That was followed by my congressman Rep Lee Zeldin (R-NY) demanding the secret memo be released immediately.
The congressman followed up saying that it won’t compromise sources but it does reveal the feds’ reliance on bad sources & methods.
The @HPSCI aka House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence account has been suspended since this tweet was put out. The House Intelligence Committee released the transcript of congressional investigators’ November interview with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, whose firm commissioned the dossier that alleged a secret Kremlin effort to influence President Donald Trump. I am part of the way through the testimony and it’s a lot of gossip and unverified suppositions so far. Simpson had memory problems and was uncooperative on anything concerning sources.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) previously released a transcript of the Senate judiciary committee’s interview with Simpson.
On December 18, 2017, Representatives Zeldin, Love and Ratcliffe sent a letter to the Speaker of the House and the House Minority Leader to express their concerns about improper leaks from the committee to the media, asking for the removal of the leakers.
On Sean Hannity’s radio show today, he said the dossier was used to secure a FISA warrant. Rep. Jordan wants the public to have all the information these congressional committees have so they know the truth. When this comes out, people will see there was “extensive FISA abuse”.
I had read that Nunes was going to keep everything under wraps, including certain witnesses testifying, and we now know why. This explosive revelation comes immediately after the re-authorization of the 702 FISA extension. If there are abuses that concerns the very core of democracy should we really allow the continuance of the methods used.
What happened to all the talk by these Republicans about re-authorization being in jeopardy. I cannot help but wonder if I, myself, haven’t been unmasked given I have relatives in China.
When I read that Twitter message earlier I noticed the account was suspended. That certainly seems rather odd. Certainly the company MUST have suspended it at the behest of the Government, or could it have been done themselves.
And the President just signed the FISA bill.
