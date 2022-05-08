Congress’s Staffers Get 21% Pay Raises, Ukraine Gets $33bn, You Get Inflation and WWIII

Democrats just voted for 21% pay raises for unelected toadies while the rest of us can get high fuel prices, crack pipes and World War III. It took Congress five months to agree to $600 stimulus checks for Americans, and just eight hours to send $13.6 billion to another country while we are more than $30 trillion in debt.

21% PAY RAISES FOR UNELECTED BUREAUCRATS IN CONGRESS

The House of Representatives will raise its minimum annual wage for House staffers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday.

By Sept. 1, staffers working in the House of Representatives will earn no less than $45,000 a year. Additionally, the maximum annual salary for House staffers will also rise to $203,700.

So much for the concept of public servants. Those are meant to serve as entry-level jobs not as career paths.

Pelosi announced the updates to the payment scheme for House staffers in a Friday “Dear Colleagues” letter.

“With a competitive minimum salary, the House will better be able to retain and recruit excellent, diverse talent,” the top House Democrat said. “Doing so will open the doors to public service for those who may not have been able to afford to do so in the past.”

“This is also an issue of fairness, as many of the youngest staffers working the longest hours often earn the lowest salaries,” Pelosi further wrote.

They will now make $45,000 minimum to fetch coffee and read documents. They can also unionize. Their union dues will go to Democrat campaigns if past is prologue.

These are the people who read all the enormous bills instead of the elite congress people doing it. Why not have smaller bills and not require hourly wage earners to read them?

These are the people who read all the enormous bills instead of the elite congress people reading them. Why not have smaller bills and not require more bureaucrats to read them?

THE INFLATIONISTS

Joe Biden wants to send $33 billion to Ukraine to cover only six months to cover their war, and he is still looking to pass the Build Back Better multi-trillion dollar bill that will cause more inflation.

Speaker Pelosi falsely claimed the American Rescue Plan would not cause inflation and it did. They are economic illiterates.

FIRE CONGRESS 🔥 21% PAY RAISE 😡 PELOSI: "When we're having this discussion, it's important to dispel some of those who say, well it's the government spending. No, it isn't. The government spending is doing the exact reverse, reducing the national debt. It is not inflationary"

