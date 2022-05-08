Happy Mother’s Day from the Sentinel!

“All women become like their mothers. That is their tragedy.
No man does. That’s his.”
~ Oscar Wilde, The Importance of Being Earnest, 1895
Mother’s Day in the United States was invented by a woman called Anna Jarvis in 1908.
Her initial inspiration was a desire to honor her own mother, who had been a militant peace activist during the US Civil War. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson officially recognized the second Sunday in May as the day to honor American mothers.
“A mother’s love’s a blessing,
No matter where you roam.
Keep her while she’s living,
You’ll miss her when she’s gone.
Love her as in childhood,
Though feeble old and grey,
For you’ll never miss a mother’s love,
Till she’s buried beneath the clay.”
~ Thomas P. Keenan from the song, A Mother’s Love’s A Blessing
Happy Mother’s Day!
Happy Mother’s Day to all M. Dowling!